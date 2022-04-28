ModivCare (MODV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

