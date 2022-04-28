ModivCare (MODV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.