Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kempen & Co cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

