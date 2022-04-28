Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Moncler has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MONRY shares. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

