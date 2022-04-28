Morgan Stanley Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $524.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.25.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $282.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.12. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $353.93 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

