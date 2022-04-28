Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
