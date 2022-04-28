MP Materials (MP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MP stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $15,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

