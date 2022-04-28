MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MPZZF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

