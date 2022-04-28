Mplx Lp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mplx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mplx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.