MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

