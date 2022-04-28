MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

