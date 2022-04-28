Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

