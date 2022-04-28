MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MVO stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

