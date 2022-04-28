MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MVO stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MV Oil Trust (MVO)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.