Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.200-$1.400 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $775.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

