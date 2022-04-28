Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

