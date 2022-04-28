National Bank Financial Comments on TVA Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TVA Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.90 million during the quarter.

TVA Group has a 12 month low of C$2.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

