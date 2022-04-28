National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$156.41.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$155.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.92. The company has a market cap of C$108.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

