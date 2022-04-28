National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.99). The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

