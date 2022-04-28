National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$89.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.59. The company has a market cap of C$30.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.67 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.