National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TSE NA opened at C$89.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.59. The company has a market cap of C$30.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.67 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.
In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Read More
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.