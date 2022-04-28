National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY22 guidance at $5.20-5.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

