Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natura &Co by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

