Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%.

NYSE NGVC opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

