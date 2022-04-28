Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,643. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

