Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

