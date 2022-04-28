Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.10%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products (Get Rating)
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
