Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GASNY. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.56) to €26.40 ($28.39) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GASNY opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

