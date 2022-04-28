Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.360-$1.490 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.