Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.360-$1.490 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NTUS stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 0.47.
NTUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.