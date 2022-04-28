NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 89,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

