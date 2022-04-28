NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley Purchases 3,000 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

