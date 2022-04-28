NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.20 ($4.30).

NCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($23,547.80).

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.07. The stock has a market cap of £562.01 million and a PE ratio of 60.33. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.44).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

