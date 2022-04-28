NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. NCR has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 348.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.