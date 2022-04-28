Needham & Company LLC Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $48.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

