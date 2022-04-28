Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.06 ($91.46).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €75.90 ($81.61) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.