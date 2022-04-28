Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.06 ($91.46).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €75.90 ($81.61) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.