Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €92.50 ($99.46) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $87.20 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

