Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.40.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
