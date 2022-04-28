Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

