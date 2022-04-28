Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Nephros has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nephros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEPH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

