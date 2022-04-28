NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

