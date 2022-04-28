Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,703,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NSAV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Net Savings Link has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Net Savings Link (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Net Savings Link (NSAV)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.