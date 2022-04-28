NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

NTGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $21.57 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after buying an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $21,698,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

