NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.97 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

