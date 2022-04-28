Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

