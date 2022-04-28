New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 in the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 372,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 263,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.