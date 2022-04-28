New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NJR stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 91,993 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

