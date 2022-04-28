New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $401,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 477,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.