New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,051,182.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New York City REIT stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

