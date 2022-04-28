New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,218,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,252.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NYC opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is presently -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

