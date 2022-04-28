New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,427,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 330,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

