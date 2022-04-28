Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $657.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.10 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

NMRK stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $729,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $2,532,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.