Newmont Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.66.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

TSE NGT opened at C$92.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$66.25 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.37 billion and a PE ratio of 50.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$96.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.93.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

