Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $94.28 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

NEM stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

